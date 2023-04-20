Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VJTF Convoy [Image 17 of 17]

    VJTF Convoy

    ITALY

    04.27.2023

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Heavy equipment from the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of NATO's Response Force travels to the training area of Capo Teulada from the Port of Cagliari April 27. The NATO Response Force is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. It provides collective defence and a rapid military response to an emerging crisis. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.28.2023 04:09
    Location: IT
    #NATO
    #NobleJump23
    #NRF (L) Bde 22-24
    #VJTF23

