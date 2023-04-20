Heavy equipment from the Very High Readiness Joint Taskforce of NATO's Response Force travels to the training area of Capo Teulada from the Port of Cagliari April 27. The NATO Response Force is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. It provides collective defence and a rapid military response to an emerging crisis. (NATO photo by corporal (OR-4) Martin Glinker, DEU-A)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 04.28.2023 04:09 Photo ID: 7766411 VIRIN: 230427-M-VB498-678 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.65 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VJTF Convoy [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.