The U.S. Marine Corps Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 based at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, provided a M-22 Osprey for flyovers and static displays during Experience PTA Day, April 20, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 21:40
|Photo ID:
|7765814
|VIRIN:
|230420-A-QW625-727
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|253.94 KB
|Location:
|PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Experience PTA Day April 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
