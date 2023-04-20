Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Experience PTA Day April 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    Experience PTA Day April 2023

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Laura Stone 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    Visitors got a rare chance to see the AAI RQ-7 Shadow unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and ask Soldiers questions during Experience PTA Day, April 20, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:40
    Photo ID: 7765813
    VIRIN: 230420-A-QW625-817
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 415.62 KB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Experience PTA Day April 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Laura Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Experience PTA Day April 2023
    Experience PTA Day April 2023
    Experience PTA Day April 2023
    Experience PTA Day April 2023
    Experience PTA Day April 2023
    Experience PTA Day April 2023
    Experience PTA Day April 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Experience PTA Day a HUGE Success Thanks to Community Partnerships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    USAG-HI
    Army Community Relations
    EPTA Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT