303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade conduct detonated unexploded ordnance, during Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command carry a 105-millimeter-high explosive round, detonation cord, and a 2.75-inch rocket down Fernandez Hill to dispose of the ordnance during Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines April 23, 2023. Balikatan 2023 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tristan Moore)

