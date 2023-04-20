Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade conduct detonated unexploded ordnance, during Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

    303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade conduct detonated unexploded ordnance, during Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, place controlled C4 charges on unexploded ordnance on Fernandez Hill to dispose of the ordnance during, Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines April 23, 2023. Balikatan 2023 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations, and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 21:43
    Photo ID: 7765713
    VIRIN: 042223-A-PR546-0883
    Resolution: 4480x5678
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 303rd Ordnance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade conduct detonated unexploded ordnance, during Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    EOD
    8TSC
    8th MPs
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

