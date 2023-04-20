JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Bruce Keaulani (left), a leader in the Aiea community, speaks with Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Installations, Energy and Facilities) Robert Thompson (center) and Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger (right) at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Apr. 24, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 20:30 Photo ID: 7765710 VIRIN: 230424-N-OT701-3288 Resolution: 6390x4262 Size: 2.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations Visits Historic Hawaiian Fishpond [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.