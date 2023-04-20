Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations Visits Historic Hawaiian Fishpond

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger speaks with Bruce Keaulani, a leader in the AIea community, at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Apr. 24, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

