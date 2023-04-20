JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment (EI&E) and Chief Sustainability Officer Meredith Berger speaks with Bruce Keaulani, a leader in the AIea community, at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Apr. 24, 2023. Berger's visit to Hawaii helps demonstrate the work of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio and highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 20:30
|Photo ID:
|7765709
|VIRIN:
|230424-N-OT701-3264
|Resolution:
|5864x3911
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations Visits Historic Hawaiian Fishpond [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS
