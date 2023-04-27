Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 17:37
|Photo ID:
|7765542
|VIRIN:
|230427-D-PM193-3245
|Resolution:
|7580x5053
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SECDEF Hosts ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT