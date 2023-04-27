Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Hosts ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol [Image 14 of 15]

    SECDEF Hosts ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 7765541
    VIRIN: 230427-D-PM193-3235
    Resolution: 7882x5255
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hosts ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    ROK
    SECDEF
    Republic of Korea
    Yoon Suk Yeol
    SECDEF Austin

