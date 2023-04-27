Army Sustainment Command concludes its vital, unprecedented role in support of fighting Coronavirus

A semitrailer hauls away the last trailer that was used as part of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s role in clinical research for COVID-19 vaccinations. This trailer was in Hays, Kansas, at the Kansas State Agricultural Research Center, marking the final end of a demobilization involving ASC’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program in support of Operation Warp Speed/Countermeasures Acceleration Group. Overall, LOGCAP set up 163 trailers in 69 locations coast to coast to provide facilities in the testing of various vaccines. (Courtesy photo)

