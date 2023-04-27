Army Sustainment Command concludes its vital, unprecedented role in support of fighting Coronavirus

Overall, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program set up 163 trailers in 69 locations coast to coast to provide facilities in the testing of various COVID-19 vaccines in support of Operation Warp Speed/Countermeasures Acceleration Group. (Courtesy photo)
