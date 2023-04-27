Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Sustainment Command concludes its vital, unprecedented role in support of fighting Coronavirus [Image 3 of 4]

    Army Sustainment Command concludes its vital, unprecedented role in support of fighting Coronavirus

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Overall, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Logistics Civil Augmentation Program set up 163 trailers in 69 locations coast to coast to provide facilities in the testing of various COVID-19 vaccines in support of Operation Warp Speed/Countermeasures Acceleration Group. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 12:46
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US 
