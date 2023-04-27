Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBVC receives the '22 CNIC Training and Operational Excellence Award [Image 29 of 32]

    NBVC receives the '22 CNIC Training and Operational Excellence Award

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    230411-N-JC343-0152 (Apr 11, 2023) NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY - Members of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) civilian and military Force Protection participate in active training while conducting Region-wide annual assessment and readiness evaluations. NBVC received the '2022 Commander, Navy Installations Command Installation (CNIC) Training and Operational Excellence Award' for Large Installation commanded by Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Cason/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 12:57
    Photo ID: 7764695
    VIRIN: 230411-N-JC343-0152
    Resolution: 5527x3685
    Size: 11.94 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBVC receives the '22 CNIC Training and Operational Excellence Award [Image 32 of 32], by PO1 John Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Point Mugu
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Force Protection
    Port Hueneme
    Master-at-Arms

