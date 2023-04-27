NBVC receives the '22 CNIC Training and Operational Excellence Award

230411-N-JC343-0156 (Apr 11, 2023) NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY - Members of Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) civilian and military Force Protection participate in active training while conducting Region-wide annual assessment and readiness evaluations. NBVC received the '2022 Commander, Navy Installations Command Installation (CNIC) Training and Operational Excellence Award' for Large Installation commanded by Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class John Cason/Released)

