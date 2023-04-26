U.S. Airmen with the 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, 116th Security Forces Squadron, 78th Security Forces Squadron and the 5th Combat Communications Support Squadron Combat Readiness School, participate in a 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal-led field exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The exercise allowed Total Force Airmen to hone their skills and work as a team to scout and clear a simulated town from any possible threats associated with improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 10:33 Photo ID: 7764411 VIRIN: 230419-Z-BZ327-1619 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 17.46 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Field Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.