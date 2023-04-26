U.S. Airmen with the 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, 116th Security Forces Squadron, 78th Security Forces Squadron and the 5th Combat Communications Support Squadron Combat Readiness School, participate in a 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal-led field exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The exercise allowed Total Force Airmen to hone their skills and work as a team to scout and clear a simulated town from any possible threats associated with improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2023 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7764410
|VIRIN:
|230419-Z-BZ327-1614
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.53 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Field Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
