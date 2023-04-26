Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Field Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    Photo of 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Field Exercise

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, 116th Security Forces Squadron, 78th Security Forces Squadron and the 5th Combat Communications Support Squadron Combat Readiness School, participate in a 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal-led field exercise at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 19, 2023. The exercise allowed Total Force Airmen to hone their skills and work as a team to scout and clear a simulated town from any possible threats associated with improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 7764410
    VIRIN: 230419-Z-BZ327-1614
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.53 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, Photo of 116th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Field Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IED
    116ACW
    5CCG
    78ABW
    116EOD

