    Month of the Military Child Parade [Image 3 of 6]

    Month of the Military Child Parade

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230427-N-VI040-1021 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and their spouses parade the streets of Naval Air Facility Atsugi with the students and faculty of Shirley Lanham Elementary School wearing purple to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child and was established to highlight the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    This work, Month of the Military Child Parade [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

