Month of the Military Child Parade

230427-N-VI040-1022 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 27, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and their spouses parade the streets of Naval Air Facility Atsugi with the students and faculty of Shirley Lanham Elementary School wearing purple to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. April is designated as the Month of the Military Child and was established to highlight the important role children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

