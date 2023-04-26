230424-N-CD453-1053 YELLOW SEA (April 24, 2023) Sailors from the United States and Republic of Korea navies conduct bridge-to-bridge communications with ROKS Se Jong Daewang (DDG 991) while conducting bilateral operations aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.27.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 7763771 VIRIN: 230424-N-CD453-1053 Resolution: 4611x3074 Size: 5.52 MB Location: YELLOW SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Bilateral Operation with Republic of Korea Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.