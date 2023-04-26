Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Bilateral Operations with Republic of Korea Navy [Image 1 of 5]

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Bilateral Operations with Republic of Korea Navy

    YELLOW SEA

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230424-N-CD453-1057 YELLOW SEA (April 24, 2023) Sailors from the United States and Republic of Korea navies discuss surface contacts aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting bilateral operations with the Republic of Korea Navy. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.27.2023 01:52
    Photo ID: 7763767
    VIRIN: 230424-N-CD453-1057
    Resolution: 4704x3136
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: YELLOW SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Bilateral Operations with Republic of Korea Navy [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

