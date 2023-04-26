Dr. Brandis Moore, an Internal Medicine Attending at Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center, simulates checking a patients blood pressure during Operation Eastern Phoenix at Fort Gordon, Ga on April 26, 2023. Medical Readiness Command, East is hosting a three-day readiness exercise called Operation Eastern Phoenix, that will be held simultaneously at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort Stewart, Georgia and Fort Gordon, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Talley, Joshua)

