Dr. Brandis Moore, an Internal Medicine Attending at Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center, simulates checking a patients blood pressure during Operation Eastern Phoenix at Fort Gordon, Ga on April 26, 2023. Medical Readiness Command, East is hosting a three-day readiness exercise called Operation Eastern Phoenix, that will be held simultaneously at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort Stewart, Georgia and Fort Gordon, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Talley, Joshua)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 22:56
|Photo ID:
|7763649
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-XW676-012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Eastern Phoenix [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
