    Operation Eastern Phoenix [Image 3 of 5]

    Operation Eastern Phoenix

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Talley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Dr. Brandis Moore, an Internal Medicine Attending at Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center, simulates checking a patient's broken hip for the severity of the injury during Operation Eastern Phoenix at Fort Gordon, Ga on April 26, 2023. Medical Readiness Command, East is hosting a three-day readiness exercise called Operation Eastern Phoenix, that will be held simultaneously at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fort Stewart, Georgia and Fort Gordon, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Talley, Joshua)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 22:56
    Photo ID: 7763651
    VIRIN: 230426-A-XW676-088
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US 
    This work, Operation Eastern Phoenix [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    USA
    USAMedCom
    MRCEast

