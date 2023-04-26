Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ASOS TACPs brief ALCOM leadership about cold-weather capabilities [Image 5 of 6]

    3rd ASOS TACPs brief ALCOM leadership about cold-weather capabilities

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Leavitt, right, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, briefs Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, senior enlisted leader, Alaska NORAD Region and Alaskan Command and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, regarding the recent acquisition of specialized climbing and cold-weather gear at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 21, 2023. The special warfare Airmen field and test specialized gear as they continue to develop arctic expertise that further enables mission success in austere environments, and better informs arctic working groups as they hone their cold-weather training program in line with the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. The Arctic environment requires specialized training and acclimation by both personnel and materiel. The ability to operate and survive extreme cold weather is fundamental for contingency response or combat power generation in many potential operating areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Cold-weather training

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Alaskan Command
    ALCOM
    Arctic Strategy
    special warfare Airmen
    AFSPECWAR

