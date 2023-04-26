U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Leavitt, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, explains the useful features of specialized climbing and cold-weather gear, Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, commander, Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristopher Berg, senior enlisted leader, Alaska NORAD Region and Alaskan Command and command chief, Eleventh Air Force, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 21, 2023. The special warfare Airmen field and test specialized gear as they continue to develop arctic expertise that further enables mission success in austere environments, and better informs arctic working groups as they hone their cold-weather training program in line with the Department of Defense’s Arctic Strategy. The Arctic environment requires specialized training and acclimation by both personnel and materiel. The ability to operate and survive extreme cold weather is fundamental for contingency response or combat power generation in many potential operating areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 20:59 Photo ID: 7763477 VIRIN: 230421-F-HY271-0032 Resolution: 6731x4493 Size: 5.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd ASOS TACPs brief ALCOM leadership about cold-weather capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.