    ‘Kodomo No Matsuri’ event at Camp Zama celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 10 of 11]

    ‘Kodomo No Matsuri’ event at Camp Zama celebrates Month of the Military Child

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Ku'u Moku Island Kine Band performs April 22 at Dewey Park on Camp Zama, Japan, during the Kodomo No Matsuri event held in celebration of the Month of the Military Child. Hundreds of people were at the park for dozens of children's games and activities, live music and performances, face painting, refreshments and more.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Kodomo No Matsuri’ event at Camp Zama celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 11 of 11], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Month of the Military Child
    Children’s Day
    Kodomo No Matsuri

