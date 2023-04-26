The Ku'u Moku Island Kine Band performs April 22 at Dewey Park on Camp Zama, Japan, during the Kodomo No Matsuri event held in celebration of the Month of the Military Child. Hundreds of people were at the park for dozens of children's games and activities, live music and performances, face painting, refreshments and more.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 21:00 Photo ID: 7763467 VIRIN: 230426-A-PR478-050 Resolution: 960x653 Size: 145.37 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Kodomo No Matsuri’ event at Camp Zama celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 11 of 11], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.