ASAHII, a performer from Tokyo, performs a dance tribute to Michael Jackson April 22 at Dewey Park on Camp Zama, Japan, during the Kodomo No Matsuri event held in celebration of the Month of the Military Child. Hundreds of people were at the park for dozens of children's games and activities, live music and performances, face painting, refreshments and more.
Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
Date Posted:
|04.26.2023 21:00
Photo ID:
|7763465
VIRIN:
|230422-A-PR478-864
Resolution:
|1474x2048
Size:
|322.9 KB
Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Kodomo No Matsuri’ event at Camp Zama celebrates Month of the Military Child [Image 11 of 11], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
