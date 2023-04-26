Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Guard member pursues music career while serving [Image 2 of 3]

    Washington Guard member pursues music career while serving

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Ricky "Mango" Manglona, Operations Non-Commissioned Officer with the 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, also known by his stage name "MangoThaMusicArtist" poses for a photo during a music video in Seattle, Wash. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 16:50
    Photo ID: 7763034
    VIRIN: 230426-D-MN117-078
    Resolution: 2336x3504
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Guard member pursues music career while serving [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    music
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
