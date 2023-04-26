Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing Cyber Exercise puts Mission Readiness to the test [Image 1 of 2]

    142nd Wing Cyber Exercise puts Mission Readiness to the test

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Distinguished visitors from the 262nd Cyber Operations Squadron based out of Camp Murray, Wash. and the 177th Information Aggressor Squadron from McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. observe the 142nd Wing's alert launch during the final movements of a cyber exercise known as Ready Redhawk, March 16, 2023, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. Ready Redhawk, which involved participation from multiple units, tested the 142nd Wing's ability to meet mission requirements in a technologically degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 16:44
    Photo ID: 7763010
    VIRIN: 230316-Z-SP755-2001
    Resolution: 7742x5390
    Size: 19.06 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    This work, 142nd Wing Cyber Exercise puts Mission Readiness to the test [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Cyber exercise
    142nd Wing
    262nd Cyber Operations Squadron
    177th Information Aggressor Squadron
    Ready Redhawk

