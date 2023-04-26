Distinguished visitors from the 262nd Cyber Operations Squadron based out of Camp Murray, Wash. and the 177th Information Aggressor Squadron from McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. observe the 142nd Wing's alert launch during the final movements of a cyber exercise known as Ready Redhawk, March 16, 2023, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. Ready Redhawk, which involved participation from multiple units, tested the 142nd Wing's ability to meet mission requirements in a technologically degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 16:44 Photo ID: 7763010 VIRIN: 230316-Z-SP755-2001 Resolution: 7742x5390 Size: 19.06 MB Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 142nd Wing Cyber Exercise puts Mission Readiness to the test [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.