Norfolk, Va. (April 26, 2023) A graphic created for social media which highlights some of the artifacts on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command and is free to visit. This particular graphic depicts an improvised North Vietnamese hand grenade utilized during the Vietnam War. The artifact is on display in their first of its kind exhibit about the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 11:48 Photo ID: 7762203 VIRIN: 230426-N-TG517-254 Resolution: 1545x2000 Size: 0 B Location: NORFOLK , VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Something in the Museum Series: North Vietnamese Artifact [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.