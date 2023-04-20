Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Something in the Museum Series: Escort Carrier Model [Image 7 of 7]

    Something in the Museum Series: Escort Carrier Model

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 26, 2023) A graphic created for social media which highlights some of the artifacts on display at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums reporting to the Naval History and Heritage Command and is free to visit. This particular graphic shows one of the ship models on prominent display in their gallery. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Max Lonzanida/Released).

