Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service [Image 5 of 5]

    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service

    TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Derek Vasquez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Shevlin (fifth from left), a fire direction control specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, stands with family and colleagues in front of the Toms River National Guard Armory in Toms River, New Jersey, April 23, 2023. Shevlin was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his service to the community as a volunteer firefighter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Derek Vasquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 10:35
    Photo ID: 7762077
    VIRIN: 230423-Z-HZ184-1001
    Resolution: 6549x4367
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: TOMS RIVER, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Derek Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service
    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service
    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service
    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service
    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    new jersey national guard
    MOVSM
    3-112th
    44th IBCT
    VolunteerWeek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT