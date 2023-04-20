NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service

U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Shevlin (fifth from left), a fire direction control specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, stands with family and colleagues in front of the Toms River National Guard Armory in Toms River, New Jersey, April 23, 2023. Shevlin was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his service to the community as a volunteer firefighter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Derek Vasquez)

