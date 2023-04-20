NJ Guardsman Recognized for Dedication to Volunteer Service

Photo By Spc. Derek Vasquez | U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Shevlin (fifth from left), a fire direction control specialist...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Derek Vasquez | U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Shevlin (fifth from left), a fire direction control specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, stands with family and colleagues in front of the Toms River National Guard Armory in Toms River, New Jersey, April 23, 2023. Shevlin was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his service to the community as a volunteer firefighter. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Derek Vasquez) see less | View Image Page

Guardsmen traditionally serve their communities on a part-time basis, usually with an obligation of one weekend a month and two weeks a year.



In the case of Sgt. Connor Shevlin, a fire direction control specialist with Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, some Guardsmen are on call 24 hours a day.



In a ceremony in front of the National Guard Armory at Toms River, Shevlin was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal in recognition of his selfless commitment in amassing nearly 4,000 hours as a volunteer firefighter in the Toms River Volunteer Fire Department.



Presenting the award was Robert Sinnott, Assistant Chief of the Silverton Fire Company, one of the six companies in Toms River’s all-volunteer run fire department. He knows the commitment Shevlin is making can be tough: “He’s doing double duty,” he said in remarks in front of Shevlin’s unit.



The Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal has no set requirement on the type of service performed. First issued in 1992, it was created to honor dedicated unpaid service to a Servicemember’s community. Over the five years Shevlin has served with the Silverton Fire Company, Shevlin estimated he’s responded to nearly 1,500 calls.



Sinnott is impressed at the rapid development during that time, “Connor’s been one of our shining stars; one of our top ten members for years, and it shows here and at the National Guard.”



Apart from his Guard service and volunteer fire duties, Shevlin seemingly serves triple duty, working as an Emergency Medical Technician for Silverton Emergency Medical Services and on an as needed basis for West Windsor Emergency Services.



Staff Sgt. Michael Soto, a fire direction control specialist and Shevlin’s section chief sees first-hand how Shevlin serves as a role model for Soldiers in the Battery, “He’s not just a great leader here, he’s a great leader in the community.”



Soto also commented that Shevlin was the “Poster Child of what it means to represent the uniform.” and continued on serving the right way “It’s a 24/7 representation. It doesn’t stop because drill weekend ends.”



Shevlin leads during drill and with his fire company, putting in extra hours between both locations: ”I do spend a lot of my time there, time there to make sure that not only is our town safe, but our members are cared for.



Asked about how his fire company and the community will handle the upcoming brigade rotations starting with over a month at the Joint Rotational Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana, Shevlin commented, “they’ll miss me very much.” Clearly an understatement.