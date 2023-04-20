Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island General Quarters Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    Makin Island General Quarters Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Cmdr. William Marden, damage control assistant of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), calls out simulated casualties over the 1MC announcement system during a general quarters drill aboard Makin Island April 8, 2023 in the South China Sea. General quarters drills provide the opportunity to train and prepare the ship’s crew for any shipboard casualty, including fire, flood and toxic gas. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Martinez)

    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Damage Control
    Firefighting
    MKI

