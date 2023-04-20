Makin Island General Quarters Drill

Sailors prepare to combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 8, 2023 in the South China Sea. General quarters drills provide the opportunity to train and prepare the ship’s crew for any shipboard casualty, including fire, flood and toxic gas. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of Makin Island and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

