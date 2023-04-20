Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC2 Alec Kramer poses for a photo in the AFN Bahrain Studio [Image 2 of 3]

    MC2 Alec Kramer poses for a photo in the AFN Bahrain Studio

    BAHRAIN

    04.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    AFN Bahrain

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec Kramer poses for a photo in the AFN Bahrain Studio April 26, 2023 after the Wellness Wednesday interview. Wellness Wednesday is a live studio interview with Cmdr. Elyse Braxton to talk about health and wellness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathon Nye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.26.2023 04:44
    Photo ID: 7761683
    VIRIN: 230426-N-LX270-0002
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 Alec Kramer poses for a photo in the AFN Bahrain Studio [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

