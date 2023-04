Cmdr. Elyse Braxton poses for a photo in the AFN Bahrain Studio April 26, 2023 after her Wellness Wednesday interview. Wellness Wednesday is a live studio interview with Cmdr. Braxton to talk about health and wellness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathon Nye)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.26.2023 04:44 Photo ID: 7761682 VIRIN: 230426-N-LX270-0001 Resolution: 6106x4885 Size: 2.04 MB Location: BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cmdr. Elyse Braxton poses for a photo in the AFN Bahrain Studio [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.