    USS Essex Sailors Participate in Earth Day [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Essex Sailors Participate in Earth Day

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 21, 2023) Fireman Jianne Badua, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Christine Jovan, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), pick up trash during an Earth day clean up volunteer event onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 21, 2023. Commands across the Navy celebrate and participate in Earth Day events in an effort to increase awareness of environmental issues, conservation and protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Sailors Participate in Earth Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

