USS Essex Sailors Participate in Earth Day

SAN DIEGO (April 21, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Tunisiea Burgan, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), picks up trash during an Earth day clean up volunteer event onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 21, 2023. Commands across the Navy celebrate and participate in Earth Day events in an effort to increase awareness of environmental issues, conservation and protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

