USS Carter Hall Conducts an Unidentified Aerial System Drill

230425-N-ED646-1043- ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2023) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Jeremy Zier wears a frequency jammer during an unidentified aerial system drill aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall, along with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), is participating in the Carrier Strike Group 4 Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX is a maritime exercise that enhances the integration and collective capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit through joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

