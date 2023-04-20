USS Carter Hall Conducts an Unidentified Aerial System Drill

230425-N-ED646-1049

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2023) Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit look out at the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during an unidentified aerial system drill. Carter Hall, along with Mesa Verde and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), is participating in the Carrier Strike Group 4 Amphibious Ready Group, Marine Expeditionary Unit exercise (ARGMEUEX). ARGMEUEX is a maritime exercise that enhances the integration and collective capabilities of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group/26th Marine Expeditionary Unit through joint planning and execution of challenging and realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Moises Sandoval)

