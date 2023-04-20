Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FSH Army Commander’s Reception [Image 6 of 8]

    FSH Army Commander’s Reception

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.1682

    Photo by Spc. William China 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps perform during the 2023 FSH Army Commanders Reception April 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William China 345th Public Affairs Specialist).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.1682
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 16:14
    Photo ID: 7760770
    VIRIN: 230424-A-QS731-1260
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FSH Army Commander’s Reception [Image 8 of 8], by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

