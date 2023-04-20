United States Army North Lt. Gen. John Evans and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan present an award to 2023 El Rey Feo at the FSH Army Commander Reception April 23, 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William China 345th Public Affairs Specialist).
Date Taken:
|08.14.1682
Date Posted:
04.25.2023
|Photo ID:
|7760771
|VIRIN:
|230424-A-QS731-1293
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FSH Army Commander's Reception, by SPC William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
