230425-N-VW723-1064 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 25, 2023) Sailors and their family and friends pass by the San Diego skyline as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits from Naval Air Station North Island into the Pacific Ocean during a friends and family day cruise, April 25. Friends and family members were invited aboard Vinson to experience a day in the life of a Sailor at sea first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7760667
|VIRIN:
|230425-N-VW723-1064
|Resolution:
|4792x3423
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host a Family and Friend Day Cruise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
