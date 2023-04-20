Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host a Family and Friend Day Cruise [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host a Family and Friend Day Cruise

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class keenan daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230425-N-VW723-1064 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 25, 2023) Sailors and their family and friends pass by the San Diego skyline as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits from Naval Air Station North Island into the Pacific Ocean during a friends and family day cruise, April 25. Friends and family members were invited aboard Vinson to experience a day in the life of a Sailor at sea first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host a Family and Friend Day Cruise [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 keenan daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host a Family and Friend Day Cruise
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host a Family and Friend Day Cruise

    San Diego
    CVN 70
    NASNI
    CNAF
    Family and Friend Fun Day Cruise

