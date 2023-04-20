USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Host a Family and Friend Day Cruise

230425-N-VW723-1035 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 25, 2023) Sailors and their family and friends pass by the San Diego skyline as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits from Naval Air Station North Island into the Pacific Ocean during a friends and family day cruise, April 25. Friends and family members were invited aboard Vinson to experience a day in the life of a Sailor at sea first-hand. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keenan Daniels)

