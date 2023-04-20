The 193rd Special Operations Wing enlisted council hosted an MC-130J Commando II familiarization tour April 15, 2023 in Middletown, Pennsylvania. The tour was intended to educate Airmen who do not regularly interact with the aircraft as part of their primary duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 09:46 Photo ID: 7760034 VIRIN: 230416-Z-IM339-004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.93 MB Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen familiarized with MC-130J Commando II [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.