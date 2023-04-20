Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen familiarized with MC-130J Commando II [Image 3 of 6]

    Airmen familiarized with MC-130J Commando II

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    The 193rd Special Operations Wing enlisted council hosted an MC-130J Commando II familiarization tour April 15, 2023 in Middletown, Pennsylvania. The tour was intended to educate Airmen who do not regularly interact with the aircraft as part of their primary duties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Schwartz)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 09:45
    Photo ID: 7760032
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-IM339-006
    Resolution: 4698x3132
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen familiarized with MC-130J Commando II [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Matt Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    MC-130J
    Commando II
    enlisted council
    familiarization maintenance

