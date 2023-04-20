Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 2023 [Image 9 of 10]

    Balikatan 2023

    PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. brennick stevens 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Soldiers, with the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and Philippine soldiers, with the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion, advance on a breaching site during a demolition breaching range
    on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines as part of Balikatan 23, on April 22, 2023. The mission included an infiltration to the objective, removing obstacles with explosives, actions on the objective, on-
    site medicine for simulated casualties and tactical exfiltration from the objective. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines
    and the US military. The exercise includes 3 weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations, and counter terrorism skills throughout northern and western luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Baliktan training schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brennick Stevens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 7759836
    VIRIN: 230422-A-AR431-1009
    Resolution: 5821x3881
    Size: 14.21 MB
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2023 [Image 10 of 10], by SPC brennick stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    Demolition
    Balikatan

