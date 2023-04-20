Balikatan 2023

U.S. Soldiers, with the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and Philippine soldiers, with the 525th Engineer Combat Battalion, advance on a breaching site during a demolition breaching range on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines as part of Balikatan 23, on April 22, 2023. The mission included an infiltration to the objective, removing obstacles with explosives, actions on the objective, on-

site medicine for simulated casualties and tactical exfiltration from the objective. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military. The exercise includes 3 weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations, and counter

terrorism skills throughout northern and western luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Baliktan training schedule. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brennick Stevens)

