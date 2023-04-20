Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCPOA Pie a DIVO Fundraiser [Image 1 of 5]

    SCPOA Pie a DIVO Fundraiser

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 23, 2023) – Lt. Ryan Kaylor, right, receives a pie in the face from Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenyon Alvarez during a fundraiser organized by the Second Class Petty Officer Association (SCPOA) aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 23, 2023. One of the missions of the SCPOA is to enhance the social and professional interaction of Sailors by building camaraderie and increasing command morale. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    This work, SCPOA Pie a DIVO Fundraiser [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

