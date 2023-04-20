SCPOA Pie the CO Fundraiser

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 23, 2023) – Capt. Daniel Keeler, commanding officer of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), right, receives a pie in the face from Engineman 2nd Class Roberto Griffin during a fundraiser organized by the Second Class Petty Officer Association (SCPOA), April 23, 2023. One of the missions of the SCPOA is to enhance the social and professional interaction of Sailors by building camaraderie and increasing command morale.The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

